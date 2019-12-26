Global  

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of LIU Quarterback Clayton Beathard

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police announced.
News video: Suspect Arrested For Deadly Stabbing Of LIU Quarterback

Suspect Arrested For Deadly Stabbing Of LIU Quarterback 00:24

 Tennessee police have arrested the suspect charged with killing Long Island University quarterback Clayton Beathard.

These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing [Video]These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing

Two of the three victims in Saturday's stabbing -- 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III -- were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later died.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:39Published

Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback [Video]Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback

Police say they're looking for 23 year old Michael Mosley. They say he was one of the men seen outside a bar moments before Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published


