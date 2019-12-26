Global  

Today in History for December 26th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A tsunami kills more than 200-thousand people is Southeast Asia; Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is found beaten to death; Winston Churchill addresses joint session of Congress; Presidents Truman and Ford die. (Dec. 26)
 
