Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike 00:32 According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a...