Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law partners and two ex-wives – for alimony and child support -- when he tried to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike, federal prosecutors claim.
