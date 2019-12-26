Global  

Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law partners and two ex-wives – for alimony and child support -- when he tried to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike, federal prosecutors claim.
Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike

Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike 00:32

 According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a...

Michael Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty To Nike Extortion Accusations

Attorney Michael Avenatti is accused of trying to extort Nike for millions.

Attorney Michael Avenatti is accused of trying to extort Nike for millions.

Avenatti Enters Plea To New Nike Extortion Indictment

Reuters reports Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Reuters reports Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim Avenatti was over $15 million in debt during alleged Nike extortion

California attorney Michael Avenatti, known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, was more than $15...
Prosecutors: Deeply-in-debt Michael Avenatti sought payday

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say California attorney Michael Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike, while...
