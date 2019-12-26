Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn Pops The Question To Devils Star Subban, Sports Power Couple Engaged

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Retired Vonn goes social with proposal to Subban

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban and posted the details online, linking a picture of herself and Subban with an engagement ring.
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Times

Lindsey Vonn: Wedding planning isn't my strong suit

Former American skier Lindsey Vonn, who plans to have a summer wedding with her National Hockey League ( NHL) star boyfriend PK Subban, has revealed that she...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DumpOnTheUmp

Dump Ump RT @NYDailyNews: Champion skier Lindsey Vonn pops the question to fiancé and hockey great P.K. Subban “Women aren’t the only ones who shou… 1 hour ago

Newzjunkie_

News Junkie Champion skier #LindseyVonn pops the question to fiancé and hockey great P.K. Subban “Women aren’t the only ones wh… https://t.co/9XbZfsh0XQ 1 hour ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Champion skier Lindsey Vonn pops the question to fiancé and hockey great P.K. Subban “Women aren’t the only ones w… https://t.co/0EAKK9tM5C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.