Nuggets humbled on Christmas Day as Pelicans snap winning streak at 7

A Christmas Day showcase, it was not. At least for the Nuggets, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of a rebuilding — yet hungry — Pelicans squad.



Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast A streak of above normal temperatures started today and so did period of days to melt the snow pack. Friday was the warmest day in nearly 2 weeks!! We have a beautiful sunny weekend with highs in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:06Published 5 days ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast A streak of above average temperatures begins today and so does a period of days to melt the snow pack. Highs will climb into the upper 30s today with partly to mostly cloudy skies and southeast winds.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:51Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources “It’s going to be amazing”: Nuggets relish opportunity for Christmas showcase For the first time since 2012, the Denver Nuggets will be more than happy to work on Christmas Day.

Denver Post 1 day ago



ASX delivers modest gains ahead of Christmas A flurry of activity at the tail of a shortened session helped the local bourse snap a three-day losing streak and enter the two-day Christmas break on a...

The Age 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this