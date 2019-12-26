|
Lindsey Vonn reverses roles, asks P.K. Subban to marry her
Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
And he accepted, she said on social media, as she highlighted her different approach to the time-honored sequence of getting engaged
Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, pro-hockey player P.K. Subban, on Christmas Day. He said 'Yes!'
