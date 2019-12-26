Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lindsey Vonn reverses roles, asks P.K. Subban to marry her

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
And he accepted, she said on social media, as she highlighted her different approach to the time-honored sequence of getting engaged
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Lindsey Vonn

Trending: Lindsey Vonn 00:37

 Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, pro-hockey player P.K. Subban, on Christmas Day. He said 'Yes!'

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, explaining her belief that men should also be the recipient of engagement rings.
USATODAY.com

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Chennylou

Tristan RT @CBSNews: Former ski racer Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban https://t.co/mQQcGFAA04 https://t.co/ZPOJmgaMiQ 7 seconds ago

NelsonJamall

Nelson Jamall Quinney Lindsey Vonn reverses roles, asks P.K. Subban to marry her https://t.co/RGx9p6ph6O 27 minutes ago

AJTheTruth24

IG: King_Adrus How y’all feel about this? https://t.co/P4Ddxy6laW 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.