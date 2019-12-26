Global  

Behind a U.A.W. Crisis: Lavish Meals and Luxury Villas

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A federal investigation has led to accusations that union leaders diverted funds to perks like a $6,500 steak dinner and golf outings and gear costing $80,000.
Behind the United Auto Workers crisis: Lavish meals and luxury villas

A federal investigation has led to accusations that union leaders diverted funds to perks like a $6,500 steak dinner and golf outings and gear costing $80,000.
