From Umoja to Imani, Kwanzaa has 'won the hearts and minds of African people around the world'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The descendants of slaves and slave owners meet for weekend-long reunions at a South Carolina plantation where they bond over th The descendants of slaves and slave owners meet for weekend-long reunions at a South Carolina plantation where they bond over their painful shared past. The ancestors of slaves who toiled away at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published on November 8, 2019

Tweets about this