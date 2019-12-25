Global  

The last solar eclipse of the decade is Thursday. Here's how to watch the 'ring of fire'

Delawareonline Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The last solar eclipse of 2019 – and the decade – is set to take place Thursday. Some parts of the world will be able to witness a rare 'ring of fire.'
 
News video: Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia

Last Solar Eclipse of the decade passes over Indonesia 01:36

 Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia [Video]Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon. Annular eclipses occur..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:28Published

Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi [Video]Watch: Nation witnesses solar eclipse, locals take holy dip in Varanasi

Locals in Varanasi took holy dip on solar eclipse. In Mangaluru, Muslims offered 'namaz' during solar eclipse. Locals across nation witnessed last solar eclipse of 2019. Solar eclipse occurs when moon..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published


The last solar eclipse of the decade is Thursday, and it's a 'ring of fire.' Here's how to watch

USATODAY.com

Last Solar eclipse of 2019 on Thursday: Check out timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai and other parts of India

Considering the Earth as a whole the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8 am and the annular phase will begin at 9 am. The annular phase will end at...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

