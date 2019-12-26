Global  

More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Prosecutors in Los Angeles reportedly are reviewing eight claims of sexual misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. According to Variety, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has been reviewing most of the allegations for nearly two years. It has not filed any criminal charges. Weinstein faces a trial in New York on January 6 on charges of rape and sexual assault. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex. Rikki Slieman reports.
