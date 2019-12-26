Global  

ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34 after battle with pneumonia

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Friends and fans are mourning an ESPN college football reporter who died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday. Edward Aschoff had been battling pneumonia. Colleagues remember Aschoff as a witty and talented storyteller who took pride in helping the next generation of journalists. Dana Jacobson reports.
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports,...
Seattle Times

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, 34, dies on birthday

Edward Aschoff began his career at ESPN as an SEC reporter for ESPN.com in 2011, before taking on a more expanded role for the network in 2017.
USATODAY.com

