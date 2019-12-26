ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34 after battle with pneumonia

Friends and fans are mourning an ESPN college football reporter who died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday. Edward Aschoff had been battling pneumonia. Colleagues remember Aschoff as a witty and talented storyteller who took pride in helping the next generation of journalists. Dana Jacobson reports.



