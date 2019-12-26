Global  

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N. Sheridan in Denver dies

Denver Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of North Sheridan Boulevard late Wednesday night, according to Denver Police.
