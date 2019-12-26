Man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting was seeking revenge, court documents say

Daquell Walker, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on attempted murder and three related charges.



Recent related videos from verified sources Christmas Eve Tragedy As Man Gunned Down At SW Miami-Dade Home While Doing Yard Work CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the shooting in the 26400 block of SW 139th Avenue. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:36Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this