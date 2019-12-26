Global  

Man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting was seeking revenge, court documents say

Delawareonline Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Daquell Walker, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on attempted murder and three related charges.
 
