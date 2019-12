A dense fog advisory was issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for Interstate 10 in northwest Pinal County, according to the National Weather Service.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast A stalled warm front over Wisconsin is causing this dense fog to stick around for awhile. Dense fog advisories remain in place for all of our area until 10 am Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:44Published 14 hours ago Dense fog gives way to sunny, warm Sunday Dense fog gives way to sunny, warm Sunday Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:56Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the National Weather...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Over 750 flights delayed, 19 cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi Over 750 flights were delayed, 19 cancelled and five were diverted due to the dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday, Delhi airport officials...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this