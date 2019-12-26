Global  

Living Kwanzaa’s 7 Principles Rooted In African Traditions

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Artist, choreographer and designer Ekiuwa Asemota talks about the Kwanzaa holiday and her work educating children and adults through storytelling, dance and song.
News video: Honoring Kwanzaa's 7 Principles Rooted In African Traditions

Honoring Kwanzaa's 7 Principles Rooted In African Traditions 04:21

 Artist, choreographer and designer Ekiuwa Asemota talked with CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge about the Kwanzaa holiday and her work educating children and adults through storytelling, dance and song.

‘It’s Exciting!’: Brooklyn Children’s Museum Celebrates African Traditions of Kwanzaa

Everyone at Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights is encouraged to celebrate the African traditions of Kwanzaa, which in Swahili, is derived from a phrase...
CBS 2


