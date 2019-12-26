Living Kwanzaa’s 7 Principles Rooted In African Traditions

Artist, choreographer and designer Ekiuwa Asemota talks about the Kwanzaa holiday and her work educating children and adults through storytelling, dance and song.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources What to Know About Kwanzaa What to Know About Kwanzaa. Here are some facts about the African-American holiday that is typically celebrated around Christmas. Annually, Kwanzaa is held from December 26 until New Years Day. Each.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published 3 hours ago Celebrate The Season: Children's Museum Celebrates African Traditions Of Kwanzaa CBSN New York's Dana Tyler heads to the Brooklyn children's museum celebrating African tradition during the holiday of Kwanzaa. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:22Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘It’s Exciting!’: Brooklyn Children’s Museum Celebrates African Traditions of Kwanzaa Everyone at Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights is encouraged to celebrate the African traditions of Kwanzaa, which in Swahili, is derived from a phrase...

CBS 2 2 days ago





Tweets about this