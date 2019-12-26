Global  

Reported Machete Attack Injures Four At Florida Keys Residence, Two Arrested

Thursday, 26 December 2019
A reported machete attack in the Florida Keys Christmas morning left several people injured and two others behind bars.
News video: Two Men Charged In Machete Attack In Florida Keys .

Two Men Charged In Machete Attack In Florida Keys . 00:37

 Four people were hurt in the attack

