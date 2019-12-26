Global  

Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene Cut From Canadian Broadcasts For Christmas

Daily Caller Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
CBC said it was not for political reasons
Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene cut from Canadian TV

The scene shows Mr. Trump and actor Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister bumping into each other in the Plaza Hotel.
CBS News

Fox News Guest Hits Canadian Network For Cutting Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene

CBC said the omission was not politically-related
Daily Caller Also reported by •RIA Nov.

