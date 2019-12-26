Global  

Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene cut from Canadian TV

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The scene shows Mr. Trump and actor Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister bumping into each other in the Plaza Hotel.
Fox News Guest Hits Canadian Network For Cutting Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene

CBC said the omission was not politically-related
Daily Caller Also reported by •RIA Nov.CBC.ca

CBC removes Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2' broadcast: report

Donald Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was cut from the film by the Canadian Broadcast Company this week, according to a new report.
FOXNews.com

Cassius201062

Crowl RT @posonaut: CBC TV in Canada cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast. Here's the cut scene versus the original sc… 7 seconds ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @TJProvincial: CBC screening of Home Alone 2 is missing its Trump scene, Twitter loses its mind https://t.co/6pzIpLBDL3 https://t.co/nmr… 8 seconds ago

TumultuousDon

Tumultuous RT @JackPosobiec: Don’t agree with Trump? Ok, cool, whatever fine by me But there is nothing political about his scene in Home Alone Th… 9 seconds ago

RussellStockley

Russell Stockley RT @CBCNews: When CBC acquired broadcast rights to Home Alone 2 in 2014, several edits were made to adapt the movie for television. At the… 12 seconds ago

jmco27

jmc RT @FOX13News: President Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” was reportedly cut from showings of the movie on Canadian broadc… 12 seconds ago

d3rekfk

D3REKfK RT @NYDailyNews: President Trump has been cut in Canada. Canadian viewers are being spared the 10-second cameo by Trump in “Home Alone 2:… 13 seconds ago

billkin28402585

bill king RT @ARmastrangelo: If they’re censoring a Donald Trump cameo appearance where he simply says “down the hall and to the left,” imagine what… 15 seconds ago

getintheVandell

SergeantScritchyScratch @RealMarkKennedy @JackPosobiec @realDonaldTrump It was done <in 2014> as part of editing the movie down for time to… https://t.co/cxYXvKHMzS 29 seconds ago

