State police help deliver baby on the side of a New Hampshire highway on Christmas morning

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The young couple was forced to pull over on I-93, only 10 miles away from Concord Hospital in New Hampshire, to give birth to Dominic.
 
News video: Man Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into Derry, NH Applebee's

Man Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into Derry, NH Applebee's 00:22

 A man crashed into a New Hampshire Applebee's on Christmas morning.

Baby born on Christmas morning on New Hampshire highway

"All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together," the state police posted on Facebook.
CBS News

