This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 29)

A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program



Recent related videos from verified sources 10:30 A.M. Weather Report Freezing temperatures and snow will return to the Twin Cities, Mike Augustyniak will let you know when (5:24). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Dec. 29, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 05:23Published 9 hours ago Land O’Lakes Kennel Dog Show Next Friday through Sunday, the Saint Paul River Centre will be filled with 1600 dogs competing for Best in Show (3:16). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Dec. 29, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:16Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Calendar: Week of December 23 From Christmas to Winter Whale Watch Week along the Oregon coast, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

CBS News 1 week ago



Fantasy Football Week 16 Injury Report Update: Derrick Henry among biggest names facing championship absence Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big role in Week 16. Catch up on the latest news from Sunday morning...

CBS Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this