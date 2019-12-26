Global  

Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found floating in pond, police say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas was found Thursday afternoon floating in a pond near his family’s home, local authorities say.
Recent related news from verified sources

Four-year-old boy dies after falling through icy pond while playing with brother

He was playing with his 6-year-old brother at their family's dairy farm in Sugar Creek Township when they walked onto an icy pond and fell through.  
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Body of KwaZulu-Natal boy who was swept away by floodwaters recovered on Christmas Day

The body of a 9-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy, Siyabonga Ndlovu, who was swept away by flood waters several days ago, has been recovered, IPSS Medical Rescue has...
News24

Serabbi

Serabbi RT @ABC: MORE: Police say Belson's body was found in a pond; authorities believe he may have wandered away. https://t.co/FIlXcpeIHQ 6 minutes ago

OhnoHiroyuki

Hiroyuki.Ohno RT @chicagotribune: Update: The body of a 5-year-old boy was discovered in a rural pond, a day after he was reported missing while playing… 19 minutes ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Body of missing autistic five-year-old boy found in icy pond after he disappeared outside his Michigan home on Chri… https://t.co/39FgqCC1pc 22 minutes ago

trbram

Terence Bramich RT @ElmaAksalic: NEW: Officials confirms 5-year-old Beau Breenan Belson, who went missing on Christmas Day in Michigan, has been found dead… 25 minutes ago

smillr

Steve Miller❌ Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found in pond, police say https://t.co/WHYnPM6hLL #FoxNews 25 minutes ago

rootbanx

root banx RT @Local4News: Police said the body of a 5-year-old Michigan boy was located in a rural pond. https://t.co/fhrW3MlTfQ 32 minutes ago

trlr916

Tanya Larson Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found floating in pond, police say https://t.co/24WZzionTA #FoxNews 35 minutes ago

Hendricks_D

Diane Hendricks #ThursdayThoughts Body of 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas found floating in pond, police s… https://t.co/XkhdnYbSfE 36 minutes ago

