California redwood tree falls, kills hiker at national park

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
A Minnesota man was killed during a Christmas Eve visit to a national park in California when a huge redwood tree fell on him, authorities said Thursday. 
News video: Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park

Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park 00:30

 A man has died from a Redwood tree fall.

Annual 'Trek to the Tree' Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree [Video]Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree

Every year, people from around the world gather in Kings Canyon National Park to honor the General Grant Tree — also known as the “Nation's Christmas Tree!”

Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles [Video]Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped by Toppled Tree Amid Stormy Weather in Los Angeles

Fire crews rescued a man who became trapped under a large tree in Echo Park that was possibly toppled by fierce winds and rain in the area Monday morning.

Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on...
Seattle Times

Joshua Tree National Park expecting crowds through holidays

Joshua Tree National Park is gearing up for the huge crowds drawn to the Southern California desert during the holidays
Newsday

