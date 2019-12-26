Cuomo Vetoes E-Bike Bill, Calling It 'Fatally Flawed'

art 404🕊 This is actually based. These little fucks constantly run red lights and make illegal turns. I’ve nearly killed a f… https://t.co/FbwLnEZAJt 14 minutes ago

Dean Carson CPA RT @WSJ: New York Gov. Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have legalized electric bikes in the state https://t.co/yvra6OEXrM 19 minutes ago

Northeast Queens NY RT @MetroFocus: .@NYGovCuomo vetoes bill to legalize e-bikes and give relief to immigrant delivery workers https://t.co/5hpHOOj6Dh 21 minutes ago

Reasmus RT @Gothamist: The veto was a blow for advocates who have been fighting for better working conditions for delivery workers, subject to at l… 1 hour ago

Carlos Sanchez Weird that they'd try to pass it without requiring helmets... New York Daily News: Cuomo vetoes bill to legalize e… https://t.co/e4JiGe5i0W 1 hour ago

NYChotpilot New York’s governor vetoed a bill to allow electric bikes, saying it failed to address several safety measures… https://t.co/ObwDUoPPoY 2 hours ago