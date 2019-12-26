Global  

Cuomo Vetoes E-Bike Bill, Calling It 'Fatally Flawed'

Gothamist Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Cuomo Vetoes E-Bike Bill, Calling It 'Fatally Flawed'The bill would have legalized e-bikes often used by tens of thousands of immigrant delivery workers. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters & E-Bikes

Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters & E-Bikes 00:25

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hitting the brakes on e-scooters in New York.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Gov. Cuomo vetoes bill because of Trump [Video]NY Gov. Cuomo vetoes bill because of Trump

Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in New York state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Vetoes Bill To Legalize E-Scooters In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo has hit the brakes on e-scooters in New York, vetoing legislation that would have legalized dockless e-scooters and electric bikes...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Mediaite

Republicans Seethe After Cuomo Vetoes Bill That Would’ve Allowed All Federal Judges To Officiate Weddings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in New York state.
CBS 2 Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

art_not_found

art 404🕊 This is actually based. These little fucks constantly run red lights and make illegal turns. I’ve nearly killed a f… https://t.co/FbwLnEZAJt 14 minutes ago

DCarsonCPA_NYC

Dean Carson CPA RT @WSJ: New York Gov. Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have legalized electric bikes in the state https://t.co/yvra6OEXrM 19 minutes ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @MetroFocus: .@NYGovCuomo vetoes bill to legalize e-bikes and give relief to immigrant delivery workers https://t.co/5hpHOOj6Dh 21 minutes ago

Reasmus2

Reasmus RT @Gothamist: The veto was a blow for advocates who have been fighting for better working conditions for delivery workers, subject to at l… 1 hour ago

fateswarning86

Carlos Sanchez Weird that they'd try to pass it without requiring helmets... New York Daily News: Cuomo vetoes bill to legalize e… https://t.co/e4JiGe5i0W 1 hour ago

HotelierNYC

NYChotpilot New York’s governor vetoed a bill to allow electric bikes, saying it failed to address several safety measures… https://t.co/ObwDUoPPoY 2 hours ago

FelixWOrtiz

Felix W. Ortiz @NYCMayor should direct @NYPDnews to waive #ebike @bikenewyork tickets until we enact stronger legislation in… https://t.co/dgdZ5zv1z3 2 hours ago

TechmemeChatter

Techmeme Chatter RT @hkanji: The bill omitted several safety measures, including a provision that would require every rider to wear a helmet. https://t.co/U… 2 hours ago

