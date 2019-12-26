Global  

‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse Dazzles Asia and Middle East

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
An annular solar eclipse, in which the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving a ring of light around it, was visible on Thursday. “You can actually see the solar system in motion,” an astronomer said.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia 02:06

 A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia [Video]Further footage of 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Indonesia

Skygazers across Asia have witnessed a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Batam, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published


'Ring of fire' eclipse enthrals skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare...
Reuters India

Crowds gather in Asia for rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

Sport was stopped and some places declared a public holiday for the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
SBS

