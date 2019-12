Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day At 47

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 01:15 Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our...