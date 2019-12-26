Global  

'Christmas Day tragedy': Mom, 2 kids die in likely murder-suicide at Boston parking garage

azcentral.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The parking garage has been the site of two other suicides this year, authorities say. Five people have died the garage in the last seven months.
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: DA: Mother And 2 Children Died After Falling From Boston Parking Garage In Likely Suicide

DA: Mother And 2 Children Died After Falling From Boston Parking Garage In Likely Suicide 01:50

 WBZ-TV's Michelle Fisher reports.

Investigators believe mother threw children off garage in murder-suicide [Video]Investigators believe mother threw children off garage in murder-suicide

Investigators on Thursday identified the mother and children involved in the Christmas Day tragedy.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:03Published

Northeastern Closes Off Upper Levels Of Garage After Murder-Suicide [Video]Northeastern Closes Off Upper Levels Of Garage After Murder-Suicide

A parking garage industry trade group recently raised warnings about suicides. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:33Published


Prosecutor: Mom found dead with kids may have killed herself

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities believe a mother killed herself after her two young children fell from the roof of a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day and died....
Seattle Times

Woman and 2 kids, found on Boston sidewalk, die

A woman and two young children have died after being found unconscious on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day. Boston Police Commissioner...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.comSeattle Times

