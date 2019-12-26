Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan spotted in Victoria -- a place with a tradition of royal visits

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are the latest Royals to visit the Northwest. They've spent Christmas on Vancouver Island, half a world away from Sandringham Castle.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas 00:58

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie [Video]Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son..

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video [Video]Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a round-up of their past year with their 10.6 million followers on Instagram. It even included moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie. Buzz60’s..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019. The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features...
New Zealand Herald

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Official Twitter Account 'Likes' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Christmas Card Tweet

What bad blood!? There’s been rumors of a royal feud for months now, but if social media activity means anything, it looks like all is well in England. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •CTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

GordonShumway66

Alf @AJDelgado13 “ The rest of the royal family does fly commercial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once flew British Ai… https://t.co/fDOexWE2tz 2 days ago

ChristineVSmith

Christine V. Smith Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted 'hiking and jogging' during their Christmas break to Canada https://t.co/BrivtzOSSh 2 days ago

montegiani

Sophia Bella Montegiani Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted 'hiking and jogging' during their Christmas break to Canada… https://t.co/SluavveRpH 3 days ago

LeoOfMontreal

Leo of Montrèal #Canada #BC #Victoria #PrinceHarrySightings Victoria B.C. -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted 'hi… https://t.co/N4bYHkLI3J 3 days ago

BreatheLove75

human being RT @SingaporeNewsSG: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted &#39;hiking and jogging&#39; during their Christmas break to Canada h… 3 days ago

SingaporeNewsSG

SingaporeNewsSG Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted &#39;hiking and jogging&#39; during their Christmas break to Canad… https://t.co/V2QuVg6VqD 3 days ago

Personanewsusa

Persona News Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted 'hiking and jogging' during their Christmas break to Canada #celeb… https://t.co/BSE6boMrmf 4 days ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted 'hiking and jogging' during their Christmas... https://t.co/989nkprktt 4 days ago

