Colorado’s Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors

Denver Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and three assists and Barrett Hayton scored two power play goals for Canada to beat the United States 6-4 to open the world junior ice hockey championship on Thursday.
Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News

Nolan Foote paces unbeaten Canada over Finland in pre-world juniors finale

Nolan Foote scored two goals and an assist as Canada's junior men's hockey team beat Finland 4-2 in exhibition play on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
CBC.ca

Blake Helm

Colorado's Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors 1 day ago

News Aggregated

Colorado's Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors 2 days ago

avsnews

Colorado's Nolan Foote scores as Canada tops U.S. at 2020 World Juniors 2 days ago

