‘Star Wars’ Characters Bring Holiday Cheer To Patients At Stony Brook Children’s Hospital

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The heroes and villains from the new "Rise of Skywalker" movie came bearing gifts for kids hospitalized both temporarily and long-term.
News video: Pediatric Patients Get Holiday Visit From 'Star Wars' Characters

Pediatric Patients Get Holiday Visit From 'Star Wars' Characters 01:47

 Some Long Island children who had to spend the holidays in the hospital got a surprise visit Thursday from their favorite Star Wars characters; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

