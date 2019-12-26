Global  

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Purchase $28 Million Malibu Home

Daily Caller Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The deal was settled in November, although Patrick and Rodgers have leased the home since the summer of 2019
News video: Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers 00:29

 Danica Patrick is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's New $28 Million Malibu Home Will Make Your Heart Race

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have some new real estate that will get your heart racing. According to Variety, Rodgers is reportedly the new owner of a $28...
E! Online

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick cover the serious, the silly for deep dive on her podcast

Life, energy, football, Blizzards and his mustache just a few of the topics that came up when Danica Patrick interviewed Aaron Rodgers on her podcast.
USATODAY.com

egbfuhst

markus sparks RT @darrenrovell: Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick have reportedly purchased a Malibu estate for $28 million in cash. From Aug. 29 to Dec. 31… 37 seconds ago

dialynrey

Dialyn R. Powers Danica Patrick Pretty Intense Podcast - Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/YtiSjOtuth 57 seconds ago

Gil2288

Gil Proehl RT @TayStern: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick paid 28 million for their house in cash. Dang. I don’t think I could even pay for my groce… 59 seconds ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy $28million Malibu mansion from Robbie Williams - National Football League News… https://t.co/j5xnJKyZOw 3 minutes ago

