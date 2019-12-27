Minneapolis fire leaves hundreds homeless on Christmas Day

Investigators in Minneapolis are trying to determine the cause of a fire that sent hundreds of homeless people into the cold on Christmas morning. The holiday disaster was followed by overwhelming generosity. CBS Minnesota's Kate Raddatz has the story.



Recent related videos from verified sources Christmas Day Fire Finally Extinguished In Minneapolis A massive fire is finally out in Downtown Minneapolis, but the work to help hundreds of Minnesotans is just beginning, reports Marielle Mohs (3:10). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26, 2019 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:10Published 28 minutes ago About 250 Displaced In Mpls. Apartment Fire A massive fire is finally out in Downtown Minneapolis, but the work to help hundreds of Minnesotans is just beginning, report Kate Raddatz and Marielle Mohs (4:18). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26,.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:18Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas Day Fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides transitional housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis early on Wednesday, leaving about 250 people...

Reuters 1 day ago



250 displaced after fire on Christmas at homeless shelter Three people were hospitalized and seven were treated on scene, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

CBS News 1 day ago



