Minneapolis fire leaves hundreds homeless on Christmas Day

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Investigators in Minneapolis are trying to determine the cause of a fire that sent hundreds of homeless people into the cold on Christmas morning. The holiday disaster was followed by overwhelming generosity. CBS Minnesota's Kate Raddatz has the story.
News video: Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas

Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas 01:11

 Christmas can be tough for the more than 1,300 homeless people who are living in Palm Beach County. That's why one family wanted to make sure those without a place to eat on Christmas day had one. It’s a family tradition now in it’s eighth year in West Palm Beach.

A massive fire is finally out in Downtown Minneapolis, but the work to help hundreds of Minnesotans is just beginning, reports Marielle Mohs (3:10). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26, 2019

A massive fire is finally out in Downtown Minneapolis, but the work to help hundreds of Minnesotans is just beginning, report Kate Raddatz and Marielle Mohs (4:18). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26

Fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas Day

Fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides transitional housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis early on Wednesday, leaving about 250 people...
Reuters

250 displaced after fire on Christmas at homeless shelter

Three people were hospitalized and seven were treated on scene, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.
CBS News

