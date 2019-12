Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 56 minutes ago )

A zoo in Lansing, Michigan, was the scene of a rare and adorable Christmas Eve miracle: the birth of a baby black rhino. Conservationists are delighted, as black rhinos are an endangered species and births in captivity are rare. Zoo officials report the calf is doing well and bonding with his mother, but will not be seen by the public until next spring.