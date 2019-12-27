14-year-old boy questioned in Tessa Majors murder

Friday, 27 December 2019 () WCBS-TV in New York reports that a 14-year-old boy is suspected of killing a Barnard College student, Tessa Majors. He was questioned by police on Thursday. Majors was attacked more than two weeks ago as she was walking through a park near the school. Another supsect, a 13-year-old boy, has been charged with her murder.
