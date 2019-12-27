Global  

14-year-old boy questioned in Tessa Majors murder

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
WCBS-TV in New York reports that a 14-year-old boy is suspected of killing a Barnard College student, Tessa Majors. He was questioned by police on Thursday. Majors was attacked more than two weeks ago as she was walking through a park near the school. Another supsect, a 13-year-old boy, has been charged with her murder.
News video: Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released 03:05

 After searching for nearly a week, the NYPD says they finally caught up with a teenager wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

After Barnard student stabbing, school safety expert predicts rise in concealed carry laws

Following the gruesome murder of Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old freshman at Barnard College, Dr. Ronald Stephens, Executive Director of The National School Safety...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS 2CBS News

Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect faces probable cause hearing today

A 13-year-old held on felony murder charges in the death of a Barnard College student Tessa Majors faces a probable cause hearing Tuesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2CBS NewsSeattle Times

