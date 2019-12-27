Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub

Daily Caller Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
'I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' 00:43

 President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter [Video]Jane Lynch Criticizes Elizabeth Warren On Twitter

Jane Lynch criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she argued with Mayor Pete Buttigieg. According to Business Insider, Lynch accused Warren of “class warfare” on Twitter. She said: “Billionaires..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Republican Group Trained Over 30K Trump Supporters on Using Social Media to Amplify President’s Messages [Video]Republican Group Trained Over 30K Trump Supporters on Using Social Media to Amplify President’s Messages

Over 30,000 Trump supporters have been trained on the ways of social media as the Republican Party looks to the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump teases Canada's Justin Trudeau over 'Home Alone 2' cameo controversy

President Trump weighed into the controversy over the decision in Canada to cut his cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
USATODAY.com

'Interesting moments': Trudeau talks China, Trump, Rona Ambrose and that NATO video

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says despite there being “interesting moments” in Canada’s recent relationship with the United States, he was not making fun...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/gIzzeD4rSS #DCExclusivesBlurb #Canada via… https://t.co/Xbhf49ALPP 3 minutes ago

RichardADonald

Richard A Donald RT @conlibrarian: President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/hjwLNN1d7u 7 minutes ago

bill7405

S K Dudley President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/2nLCMBguiX via @dailycaller 8 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/hjwLNN1d7u 12 minutes ago

JonnyReb3

Jonny Reb RT @maulden_jerry: President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/bNiCCyxKum via @dailycaller 12 minutes ago

robertdarby6001

Robert W Darby Jr President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/NopJUs88nZ via @dailycaller 14 minutes ago

maulden_jerry

Jerry Luther Maulden Sr. President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub https://t.co/bNiCCyxKum via @dailycaller 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.