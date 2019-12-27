Global  

NYPD investigating 6th anti-Semitic attack in less than 4 days: 'Enough is enough'

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The fifth night of Hanukkah marks the sixth anti-Semitic attack in New York City this week, reports say.
News video: NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 Days

NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 Days 01:32

 The number of hate crimes against the Jewish community in New York City continues to increase with at least four attacks in less than 72 hours; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

komalsp RT @maggieNYT: NYPD Investigating 9th Anti-Semitic Attack Reported This Week – CBS New York https://t.co/x1rS2RJEXZ 54 seconds ago

Deidrea O'Rorey RT @ABCWorldNews: The NYPD is investigating nine possible anti-Semitic attacks in the last two weeks. All of the alleged hate crimes happen… 4 minutes ago

