NYPD investigating 6th anti-Semitic attack in less than 4 days: 'Enough is enough'

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

The fifth night of Hanukkah marks the sixth anti-Semitic attack in New York City this week, reports say. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 Days 01:32 The number of hate crimes against the Jewish community in New York City continues to increase with at least four attacks in less than 72 hours; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.