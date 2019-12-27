Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl Parade: What to know about street closures and where to watch

azcentral.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Fiesta Bowl Parade is a signature event of the holiday season in Phoenix. Here's where you can watch the fun and avoid the street closures.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Julie Ertz returns as U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year to lead Fiesta Bowl Parade

Arizona native Julie Ertz returns as U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year to serve as one of five Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals  
azcentral.com

Fiesta Bowl Parade draws crowd along streets in central Phoenix

People gather, marching bands and dancers perform in central Phoenix for the annual Fiesta Bowl Parade.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.