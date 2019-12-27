Global  

Falling redwood kills hiker in California park on Christmas Eve

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A Minnesota man visiting Muir Woods National Monument near San Francisco was killed by a falling redwood tree during a Christmas Eve hike with his sister and her boyfriend, the sheriff's department and local media reported on Thursday.
Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on...
Seattle Times

California redwood tree falls, kills hiker at national park

A Minnesota man was killed during a Christmas Eve visit to a national park in California when a huge redwood tree fell on him, authorities said Thursday. 
FOXNews.com

