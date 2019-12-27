ddsquared RT @RonHall46: Trump is the Devil! Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/8niTgOpnBP 2 seconds ago impeachment has happened Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/0ZqghLTTxz 26 seconds ago Jenny Stephens Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/GDa6UjglaO 5 minutes ago Bahram Crazy psychopaths are the best supporters of @realDonaldTrump: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs… https://t.co/OsUiwovOxh 10 minutes ago Julie Ruszkowski The New York Times: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher The New York Tim… https://t.co/Nw14G7Sl50 12 minutes ago polchinello 🌏🌎🌍⌛ RT @CovertActionMag: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/ZJivwMgDHt 15 minutes ago VIPortal INC ‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/KoUcS04Ipv https://t.co/n52fC9ep6G 17 minutes ago Melania2 RT @angelkitty39: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher - The New York Times Gallagher is truly e… 19 minutes ago