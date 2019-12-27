Global  

Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
News video: Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?

Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump? 00:39

 Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes. President Donald Trump pardoned him. The pardon is not sitting well with Gallagher's fellow SEALS. A Navy SEAL condemned Trump's interference in Gallagher's case in an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune. "It's political, when...

Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil' [Video]Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil'

The Navy SEALs who accused their platoon leader of war crimes are speaking out, describing him in terms like “freaking evil,” “toxic,” and a “psychopath.”

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil' [Video]Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil'

One of the Navy SEALs who testified against Eddie Gallagher reportedly called former platoon leader Eddie Gallagher “freaking evil.”

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:52Published


‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
NYTimes.com

Upworthy

ddsquared

ddsquared RT @RonHall46: Trump is the Devil! Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/8niTgOpnBP 2 seconds ago

rleas

impeachment has happened Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/0ZqghLTTxz 26 seconds ago

novasgirl46

Jenny Stephens Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/GDa6UjglaO 5 minutes ago

Ericmem

Bahram Crazy psychopaths are the best supporters of @realDonaldTrump: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs… https://t.co/OsUiwovOxh 10 minutes ago

JulieRuszkowski

Julie Ruszkowski The New York Times: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher The New York Tim… https://t.co/Nw14G7Sl50 12 minutes ago

donahuejm

polchinello 🌏🌎🌍⌛ RT @CovertActionMag: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/ZJivwMgDHt 15 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC ‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher https://t.co/KoUcS04Ipv https://t.co/n52fC9ep6G 17 minutes ago

oldwac1

Melania2 RT @angelkitty39: The Weekly | Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher - The New York Times Gallagher is truly e… 19 minutes ago

