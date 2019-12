-217 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 15 Dead and 66 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash 00:34 A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff early on Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalised. The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building after takeoff from...