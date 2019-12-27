Global  

Young girl from Delta flight dies from medical emergency at LAX

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The airline says the flight to Seattle returned to the airport shortly after takeoff due to the medical emergency
News video: Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX

Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX 01:38

 A girl died aboard a plane Thursday evening at Los Angeles International Airport from a medical em ergency. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Doctor Used Straws to Siphon Urine From Man’s Bladder During Mid-Flight Emergency [Video]Doctor Used Straws to Siphon Urine From Man’s Bladder During Mid-Flight Emergency

Mid-flight heroics from a Chinese doctor may have saved the life of a man who was suffering from a severe bladder condition. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Family gives back after charity helped them through medical emergency [Video]Family gives back after charity helped them through medical emergency

A month ago, a 16-year-old Kennewick girl was left fighting for her life after a medical emergency. Now a local fitness group is helping the family raise money to give back.

10-year-old girl dies from heart attack while on Seattle-bound plane

A 10-year-old girl died Thursday night while on a flight headed to Seattle. Delta flight 2423 departed Los Angeles Airport Thursday evening but the plane soon...
SeattlePI.com

Young Girl Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ on Delta Flight


TIME

abi_15_gogo

向日葵＠お嬢様お手をどうぞ RT @airlivenet: A young girl has died on Delta flight #DL2423 shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles LAX https://t.co/FqDugZYDMZ 20 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Young girl from #Delta flight #dies from medical #emergency at LAX - Dec 27 @ 5:59 PM ET https://t.co/1T81PwmTIg 29 minutes ago

CarlosTkd_

Carlos Conceicao ツ A young girl has died on Delta flight #DL2423 shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles LAX https://t.co/DSN3AzncBo 49 minutes ago

airlivenet

AIRLIVE A young girl has died on Delta flight #DL2423 shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles LAX https://t.co/FqDugZYDMZ 1 hour ago

Andy007_SR_A

SR Airband & Aviation 📡✈🌍 A young girl has died on @Delta flight #DL2423 shortly after takeoff from #LosAngeles #LAX https://t.co/m5YLLpH5nX 1 hour ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 Girl, ten, dies from 'cardiac arrest' on Delta flight from Seattle to Los Angeles via https://t.co/ukePCFr1gS https://t.co/opo6BISqwA 1 hour ago

FOX59

FOX59 News A Delta flight returned to LAX due to a medical emergency shortly after takeoff, and a young girl was declared dead… https://t.co/xvAKkpO78z 2 hours ago

RF_Jenkins

R F Jenkins RE ALERT A young girl has died on Delta flight #DL2423 shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles LAX https://t.co/k7HJlXMsJv 2 hours ago

