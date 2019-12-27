A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nurse Patriot RT @LABeachGal1: Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station https://t.co/A2PSVuO54p Are SOROS NGO’s p… 46 seconds ago José RT @AnastasiaFennec: A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died on Christmas Day in, shortly after she entering Customs and Border Protecti… 5 minutes ago Kim Halliburton RT @thedailybeast: A Congolese woman, 41, is reported to have died shortly after entering a U.S. border station in Laredo, Texas https://t.… 7 minutes ago Sanka KR #Congolese Woman, 41, Dies After Entering US Border Custody https://t.co/quPSRw519C 12 minutes ago 🌈M. L. Owen🏳️‍🌈 RT @Scrappy_Pro: Woman dies soon after entering U.S. Customs custody at Texas border https://t.co/awP9GhjaVL via @CBSNews 14 minutes ago shopworldoffers Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station https://t.co/oix6CYs6Zz https://t.co/6pJgaexuzf 14 minutes ago Capt.G ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Basscat_1961: What's wrong with this? Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station https://t.co/TqeiD… 17 minutes ago TheUrbanNewz Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station - Fox News https://t.co/sqSmBUHzgR https://t.co/3oVglNSdvK 19 minutes ago