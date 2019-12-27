Global  

Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019
A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.
