Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind & Fire’s good-time hit ‘September,’ dies at 72
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Allee Willis, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who helped compose the catchy theme song for the TV sitcom “Friends,” as well as hits for the Pointer Sisters and Earth, Wind & Fire, and who was described in a Washington Post headline as “the most interesting woman you’ve never heard of,” died Dec. 24 at a Los […]
