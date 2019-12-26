Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind & Fire’s good-time hit ‘September,’ dies at 72

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Allee Willis, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who helped compose the catchy theme song for the TV sitcom “Friends,” as well as hits for the Pointer Sisters and Earth, Wind & Fire, and who was described in a Washington Post headline as “the most interesting woman you’ve never heard of,” died Dec. 24 at a Los […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis 00:27

 Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere? [Video]Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere?

Earth’s atmosphere still holds many secrets for science, but with the latest satellite launches and long-running observations from the ground, we are now gathering far more and better quality data..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 08:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Allee Willis, award-winning songwriter of 'Friends' theme, dies at 72

Allee Willis, who wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire hit 'September' and the 'Friends' theme 'I'll Be There For You,' traced her inspiration back to Motown.
USATODAY.com

Songwriter Allee Willis, who did “Friends” theme, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

harrisondsmith

Harrison Smith “As a white Jewish girl getting a break, you could not get better than Earth, Wind & Fire.” Adventures in songwriti… https://t.co/JZEPfTGUb8 26 minutes ago

hylton_angie

Angie Hylton RT @BetteMidler: Allee Willis, who had hits with so many wonderful artists, Earth Wind & Fire, the Pointer Sisters, and who wrote the score… 2 hours ago

lyndonwise1

Lyndon Wise RT @CNN: Songwriter Allee Willis, who wrote the "Friends" theme song and Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," h… 2 hours ago

Nagelie10

Nagelie RT @vulture: The Detroit-born artist was famous for writing enduring hits like “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” for Earth, Wind & Fire.… 2 hours ago

susanzelouf

susan zelouf She was the party. Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind & Fire’s good-time hit ‘September,’ dies at 72 https://t.co/hIclU7pcjc 3 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Allee #Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind $ #Fires good-time hit #September, #dies at 72 - Dec 27 @ 3:05 AM ET https://t.co/Vho87lfqwJ 3 hours ago

GazzardSarahJ

🌟Sarah J🌟 RT @dabeard: She wrote the theme from "Friends." "September" & "Boogie Wonderland" for Earth, Wind & Fire. “Neutron Dance” for the Pointer… 3 hours ago

redcap34

greg white RT @hazydav: Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind & Fire’s good-time hit ‘September,’ dies at 72 https://t.co/dGCdbL3DCx 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.