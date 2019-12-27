Global  

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Suspect Released From Police Custody

CBS 2 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, a move the NYPD is calling a significant development in the investigation.
Police Interview 14-Year-Old Boy In Connection With Killing Of New York College Student Tessa Majors [Video]Police Interview 14-Year-Old Boy In Connection With Killing Of New York College Student Tessa Majors

The teen was released to the custody of his lawyers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Had Been Searching For Underage Suspect For More Than A Week [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: Police Had Been Searching For Underage Suspect For More Than A Week

The NYPD is calling this a significant development in the investigative process, but questions still remain about why this alleged killer was released from custody. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published


Police share photos of person of interest in Tessa Majors case

One 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in the case, but police are still searching for other suspects.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Police Seek Passenger In Red Car Accused Of Gunning Down Man On Queens Street

The search is on for a suspect police say shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Queens.
CBS 2

womeninforensic

#womeninforensics New Teen Suspect Questioned in Barnard Student Killing: A 14-year-old boy identified as the prime suspect in the st… https://t.co/A2k84mEayD 18 minutes ago

RobinMandelsays

Robin Mandel The 13 year old suspected of being there is in custody but the 14 year old who they think did it is released, and t… https://t.co/I1KFlcDPXC 34 minutes ago

cbslocal

CBS Local RT @CBSNewYork: WHAT'S NEXT IN THE CASE? A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of… 39 minutes ago

NewYorkNewsWeb

NewYork News Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges https://t.co/CuUCs7zwRi 1 hour ago

_h2ck

Ck Harry Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges https://t.co/7dqLW7zBk0 IFTTT, NYT https://t.co/j2uiNSUA9x 1 hour ago

zionist_pig

shabbetai tzevi Bernard college had a racist Robo calls and the NYPOST just put the 14-year-old face out. When they are black child… https://t.co/zHrkvmAa22 2 hours ago

_h2ck

Ck Harry Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges https://t.co/7dqLW7zBk0 IFTTT, NYT https://t.co/seT51nFkSG 2 hours ago

WGRZ

WGRZ A teen police wanted for questioning in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 in Upper Manhattan was… https://t.co/NFRfjE7iVq 2 hours ago

