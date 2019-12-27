Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Suspect Released From Police Custody

CBS 2 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, a move the NYPD is calling a significant development in the investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Release 14-Year-Old Questioned In Case [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: Police Release 14-Year-Old Questioned In Case

The NYPD is calling this a significant development in the investigative process, but questions still remain about why this alleged killer was released from custody. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:18Published

Police Interview 14-Year-Old Boy In Connection With Killing Of New York College Student Tessa Majors [Video]Police Interview 14-Year-Old Boy In Connection With Killing Of New York College Student Tessa Majors

The teen was released to the custody of his lawyers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police share photos of person of interest in Tessa Majors case

One 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in the case, but police are still searching for other suspects.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Police Seek Passenger In Red Car Accused Of Gunning Down Man On Queens Street

The search is on for a suspect police say shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Queens.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

FOX61News

FOX61 A teen police wanted for questioning in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 in Upper Manhattan was… https://t.co/uGnfVYboRI 2 minutes ago

tfine

Todd Fine 🐝 RT @NYTMetro: 14-year-old detained in killing of Tessa Majors, Barnard student https://t.co/UmvhoES9NM 12 minutes ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro 14-year-old detained in killing of Tessa Majors, Barnard student https://t.co/UmvhoES9NM 18 minutes ago

LongCole

Cole Long RT @RecoveryRat: Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges https://t.co/KkLcx8K2gt 32 minutes ago

yoakumgirl923

Diane RT @ChloeSalsameda: #NEW: NYPD has detained a 14-year-old belied to be involved in the killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. The… 35 minutes ago

Paddleball5275

Perry Greenberg Releasing the 14 year old involved in the Tessa Majors killing is nothing new for Deblasio’s New York. A few months… https://t.co/g1AjZSHpNl 1 hour ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @CBSNewYork: WHAT'S NEXT IN THE CASE? A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of… 1 hour ago

WALBNews10

WALB News 10 The teen is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11… https://t.co/nr5QQDGTMi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.