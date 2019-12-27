Global  

Winter storm brings snow, rain to Southwest, causing nightmare travel conditions

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A powerful winter storm in the West is still causing nightmare journeys for some people, in the middle of a very busy travel time. The system is now blowing across the Southwest after dumping torrential rain and heavy snow on Southern California. The mountains just outside Los Angeles got up to three feet of snow. Jamie Yuccas reports.
News video: Christmas week in San Diego begins with heavy rain

Christmas week in San Diego begins with heavy rain

 A winter storm brought heavy rain to the San Diego area Monday, and despite a brief break in the stormy conditions and cold temperatures on Tuesday, more rain is in the forecast for Christmas Day.

