The Coast Guard is searching for a tour helicopter in Hawaii that disappeared Thursday. Seven people were onboard the chopper that vanished off Kauai's Nāpali Coast. Two of the six passengers are reportedly minors. There is reduced visibility around the island due to clouds and rain. The missing helicopter has an electronic locator, but so far no signals have been received.