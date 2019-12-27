WTP Resist RT @HotpageNews: Fellow Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher (pardoned by Trump) "toxic" and "evil" in never-before-seen interviews - https://t… 2 minutes ago Enid Logan RT @ConservativeLA: Fellow Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in never-before-seen interviews https://t.co/i3AWQ6ROqF 4 minutes ago jerrymberger When people who are trained to kill call you toxic ... > Anguish and Anger From the Navy SEALS Who Turned In Edward… https://t.co/3P2uU6zJi2 6 minutes ago Lula L Puch He is toxic and evil just like @realDonaldTrump CBS News: Fellow SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in… https://t.co/Ow5cehg8kh 7 minutes ago VIPortal INC Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher “toxic” and “evil” in interviews https://t.co/FJkyMth9F0 https://t.co/5iP99NEarp 8 minutes ago ↫*•♪•♡Ṡÿẍ♡•♪•*↬ RT @JoParkerBear: Jesus Christ. Navy SEALs openly weeping while talking to investigators. They call him evil. Eddie Gallagher is a psychopa… 8 minutes ago Tom Miller Fellow Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in never-before-seen interviews https://t.co/KK3zJUHbmX 21 minutes ago john dime Fellow Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in never-before-seen interviews https://t.co/jyUYlogbUn 21 minutes ago