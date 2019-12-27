Global  

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in interviews

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Never-before-seen confidential video given to the New York Times reveals shocking details from the war crimes investigation of a Navy SEAL. Members of SEAL Team 7 were interviewed about the accusations against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher. He faced nearly a dozen charges, including allegedly murdering a teenaged member of ISIS. David Martin reports.
Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case [Video]Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case

Richard Spencer was forced to resign as the Secretary of the Navy on Sunday for how he handled the Edward Gallagher case.

President Trump Wants Convicted War Criminals To Campaign With Him [Video]President Trump Wants Convicted War Criminals To Campaign With Him

President Trump is reportedly considering inviting convicted or accused war criminals to join him on the campaign trail. Business Insider reports that The Daily Beast spoke to two sources who say they..

Fellow SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in interviews

"I think he just wants to kill anybody he can," one of the SEALs said.
Anguish and Anger From the Navy SEALS Who Turned In Edward Gallagher

Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
