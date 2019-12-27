Family Of Terminally Ill Florida Vet Makes His Final Christmas Wish To Make A Snow Angel Come True

Christmas is a time for wishes to come true, so a community came together to make one Vietnam veteran's last wish come true for the holidays.



Recent related videos from verified sources Community grants Tampa veteran's wish to make snow angel Albert Septien wanted to make snow angels in Tampa for Christmas and that wish was granted. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58Published 2 days ago This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources All he wanted for Christmas was hands. How the wish came true for a Tennessee 11-year-old Gavin Sumner was born without fingers or thumbs. But thanks to 3-D printer technology and a company willing to try, a Christmas wish came true.

USATODAY.com 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this