Family Of Terminally Ill Florida Vet Makes His Final Christmas Wish To Make A Snow Angel Come True

cbs4.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Christmas is a time for wishes to come true, so a community came together to make one Vietnam veteran's last wish come true for the holidays.
News video: Critically Ill Vet's Christmas Wish Was To Make A Snow Angel In Florida

Critically Ill Vet's Christmas Wish Was To Make A Snow Angel In Florida 00:53

 His family and community came together to make it happen

All he wanted for Christmas was hands. How the wish came true for a Tennessee 11-year-old

Gavin Sumner was born without fingers or thumbs. But thanks to 3-D printer technology and a company willing to try, a Christmas wish came true.  
USATODAY.com

