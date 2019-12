Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

New York City police say a 14-year-old, suspected in the murder of college student Tessa Majors, is free for now after questioning. Majors was stabbed to death in a park near Barnard College earlier this month. Police say the 14-year-old had been missing for nearly a week after running off before he could be interviewed. Mola Lenghi reports.