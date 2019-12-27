Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Mame,' 'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman has died at 88

CBS News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Tony Award-winning composer wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88 01:06

 'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively. He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88 [Video]Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," died Thursday. He was 88...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsdayFOXNews.comCBC.caBBC NewsBillboard.comCBS 2NYTimes.comChicago S-TExtraTIME

Jerry Herman Dead - 'Hello, Dolly!' Broadway Composer & Lyricist Dies at 88

Jerry Herman has sadly died. The Tony Award-winning Broadway composer, known best for penning songs for shows like Hello, Dolly!, Mame and La Cage Aux Folles,...
Just Jared Also reported by •NYTimes.comChicago S-TExtra

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikeyworrall1

Mikey Worrall RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave the world the classic musicals “Hello, Dolly!," "Mame" an… 24 seconds ago

UGAgirl4evr

Julia RT @_AngelaLansbury: What a terrible loss. A genius and a giant of musical theatre, the great composer, Jerry Herman has died at 88. Than… 45 seconds ago

NicolasKWright

Nicolas Wright RT @AP: BREAKING: The Tony Award-winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “… 2 minutes ago

Kat_House365

Kat RT @TheTonyAwards: Goodbye, Jerry. Broadway has lost a legend - Jerry Herman, the #TonyAwards-winning composer/lyricist of @HelloDollyBway… 3 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web ‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Composer Jerry Herman Dies at 88 https://t.co/eyfI35zJMA https://t.co/bpURfJDcnD 3 minutes ago

MissGleek2

King Kristoff 👑✨ RT @playbill: Jerry Herman, whose celebrated melodies brought joie de vivre to Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles, has died https:… 4 minutes ago

1LanceAnderson

Lance Anderson RT @NewsHour: Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Ma… 5 minutes ago

Qu33nnL

Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @PageSix: Jerry Herman, composer of ‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ dead at 88 https://t.co/MCWv29Yfa0 https://t.co/6tHRat1i9K 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.