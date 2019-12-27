'Mame,' 'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman has died at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively. He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast...
Jerry Herman has sadly died. The Tony Award-winning Broadway composer, known best for penning songs for shows like Hello, Dolly!, Mame and La Cage Aux Folles,... Just Jared Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Chicago S-T •Extra
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mikey Worrall RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave the world the classic musicals “Hello, Dolly!," "Mame" an… 24 seconds ago
Julia RT @_AngelaLansbury: What a terrible loss.
A genius and a giant of musical theatre, the great composer, Jerry Herman has died at 88.
Than… 45 seconds ago
Nicolas Wright RT @AP: BREAKING: The Tony Award-winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “… 2 minutes ago